Ontology Gas Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57.10 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $155.39 million and approximately $57.10 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,178,698 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a robust blockchain platform designed for real-world applications, aiming to enable seamless collaboration between blockchain and existing systems. It offers tools for identity verification, data exchange, and business processes. Created by the Chinese company Onchain, led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, Ontology expands blockchain’s potential beyond cryptocurrencies for business adoption. Ontology Gas ($ONG) is the platform’s utility token, used for transactions, smart contracts, and computational tasks on the Ontology network. It also incentivizes participation and network maintenance by being generated and distributed to ONT token holders who stake their tokens. This supports the platform’s sustainability and growth.”

