Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778,638 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Oportun Financial worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,820,000. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 407.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 21,717.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 85,895 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

OPRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,098. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $104.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

