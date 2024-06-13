ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.18. 54,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 507,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORIC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $517.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 241,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

