Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$138,644.87 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$138,644.87.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$58,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$37,957.26.

On Friday, May 24th, John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$117,222.56.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$62,010.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OLA traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.47. 138,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.28.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

