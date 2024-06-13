Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells C$115,950.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00.

Victor Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total value of C$113,309.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE OR opened at C$23.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.66. The company has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$23.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OR has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

