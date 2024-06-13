Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
