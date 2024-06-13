Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.75

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.69, with a volume of 18906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.69.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

