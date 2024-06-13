Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Up 836.8% in May

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 836.8% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COWG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

