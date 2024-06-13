Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $13,692.37 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $13,692.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.28. 25,957,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,923,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,719,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

