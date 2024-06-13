Palestra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,479,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,600,000. AT&T comprises approximately 2.1% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,677,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,820,586. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.