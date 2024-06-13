Palestra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Palestra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. PTC accounts for about 6.8% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of PTC worth $135,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 1.5 %

PTC stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,492. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average is $177.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

