Palogic Value Management L.P. Acquires 12,000 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 181,062 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 367.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,665 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 642,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 616,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 65,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 362,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 147,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of GPMT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 394,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

