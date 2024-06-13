Palogic Value Management L.P. Buys 47,500 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. i3 Verticals accounts for approximately 1.1% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of i3 Verticals worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 146,222 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 243,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $668.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,997.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

