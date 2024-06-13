Palogic Value Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Palogic Value Management L.P. cut its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels makes up approximately 1.4% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASPN. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $15,067,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $12,015,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,684,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sora Investors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.67. 1,114,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,580. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

