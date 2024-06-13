Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $618,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.68. 3,379,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,713. The stock has a market cap of $344.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.79 and its 200-day moving average is $350.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.