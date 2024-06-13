Palogic Value Management L.P. Sells 87,300 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Palogic Value Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,300 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of GrafTech International worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 114,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $202,095.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,525,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,029,765.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,626,085 shares of company stock worth $6,379,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,164,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

