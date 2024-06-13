Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.45. 1,100,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,839. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.39 and a 200-day moving average of $312.04.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

