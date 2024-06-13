Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 7,108 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $382.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,967,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $390.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

