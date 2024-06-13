Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.
PAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.
