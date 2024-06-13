Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

PAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pampa Energía

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 177.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 138,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.