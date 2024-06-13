PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Holdings Lowered by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,765 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up about 22.8% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $50,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 982,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,867,000 after buying an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 857,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 86,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $15,262,000.

PAR Technology stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. 52,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.13. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

