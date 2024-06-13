Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.46. 2,861,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,985,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARA. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

