Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg Sells 22,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 22,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total transaction of C$718,080.00.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

POU stock opened at C$32.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.30. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$24.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POU. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POU

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.