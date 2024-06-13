Park West Asset Management LLC Has $16.56 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Cinemark comprises approximately 1.6% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Cinemark worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,851 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 276.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 189,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 138,874 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $3,994,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of CNK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. 2,599,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

