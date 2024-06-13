Park West Asset Management LLC Has $66.64 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,510,733 shares during the period. Flex accounts for 6.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $66,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in shares of Flex by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Flex by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Flex by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 195,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,673 shares of company stock worth $22,123,168 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

