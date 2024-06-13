Park West Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244,831 shares during the quarter. HCI Group makes up about 1.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in HCI Group by 253.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in HCI Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 186,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

HCI Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HCI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 180,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,965. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.11.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Insider Activity

In other HCI Group news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total transaction of $391,063.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,102 shares of company stock valued at $13,198,303 in the last 90 days. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

