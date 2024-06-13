Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 11,444 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Veracyte worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 503,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 122,574 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Veracyte by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.70. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,909 shares of company stock valued at $379,882. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

