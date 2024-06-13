Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 1,334,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

