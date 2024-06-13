Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys 20,263 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,202,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. 333,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,507. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $314.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 94.18% and a negative net margin of 74.61%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

STRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on STRO

Sutro Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.