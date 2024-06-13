Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

HUM traded up $5.72 on Thursday, hitting $358.10. 1,472,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,841. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

