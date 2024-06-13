Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger makes up about 2.1% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Schrödinger worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after buying an additional 865,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,059,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 2,504.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 691,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after buying an additional 665,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Schrödinger Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 726,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,757. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.