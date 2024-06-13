Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,809 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma comprises 1.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 950.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 66.7% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 3,198,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,611. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

