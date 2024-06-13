Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $35.52 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 5.0% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of United Therapeutics worth $35,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,128 shares of company stock worth $42,998,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.59. 441,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $288.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.