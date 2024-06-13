Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 696,470 VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 4.99% of VYNE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 96,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,614. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,874.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.