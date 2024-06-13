Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,271 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up approximately 2.6% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,420 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.26. The stock had a trading volume of 583,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,865. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.02 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,700,915. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

