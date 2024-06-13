Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 18,755 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 439,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,113. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

