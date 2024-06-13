Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Trims Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDYA stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 755,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,745. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

