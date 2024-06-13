Parkwood LLC Has $9.81 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Parkwood LLC increased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the period. CNX Resources accounts for 1.0% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parkwood LLC owned 0.32% of CNX Resources worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 64,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX Resources stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 2,040,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,921. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.