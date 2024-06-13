Parkwood LLC Purchases 476 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parkwood LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 848.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 75,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 67,637 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $8,822,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $710.20. 1,118,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,820. The firm has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

