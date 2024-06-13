Parkwood LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Parkwood LLC decreased its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,122.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.01. 259,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,342. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCVX

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $552,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,764.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $410,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $552,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,764.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,643. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.