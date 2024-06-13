Parkwood LLC Sells 5,552 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parkwood LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,941,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,373,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

