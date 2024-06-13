Parsifal Capital Management LP Acquires 1,163,185 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163,185 shares during the period. SharkNinja accounts for 11.1% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 2.28% of SharkNinja worth $162,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $556,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SN traded up 1.60 on Thursday, hitting 78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is 69.73 and its 200 day moving average is 58.36. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 80.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 74.56.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

