Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $65.82 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,366 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises 4.5% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 0.66% of Match Group worth $65,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.61. 5,466,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

