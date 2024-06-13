Parsifal Capital Management LP Sells 6,000 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Parsifal Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up approximately 3.0% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $44,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $538.75. 1,458,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.32. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

