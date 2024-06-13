Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Shares Down 10%

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Pasofino Gold Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.10.
About Pasofino Gold
Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pasofino Gold
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.