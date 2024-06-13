Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Pason Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

PSI stock opened at C$17.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.29. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total transaction of C$357,750.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,055. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

