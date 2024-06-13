Patient Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Patient Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,049 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure makes up about 2.3% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Travel + Leisure worth $43,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TNL traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 567,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,707. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

