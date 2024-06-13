Patient Capital Management LLC Has $21.06 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Patient Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,034 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $21,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 91,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 141,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,226 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,079,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.