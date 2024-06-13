Patient Capital Management LLC Has $37.74 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 2.0% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Peloton Interactive worth $37,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,824,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,159 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 612.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,061,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 9,125,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,122,676. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

