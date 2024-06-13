Patient Capital Management LLC Makes New $39.42 Million Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 422,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,420,000. Crocs makes up approximately 2.1% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Crocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Crocs by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $10,481,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Crocs by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Crocs by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.65. 1,345,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,212. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.97. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,028 shares of company stock worth $1,859,024. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.