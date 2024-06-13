Patient Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,254,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for 1.9% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $37,130,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of RPRX remained flat at $27.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

